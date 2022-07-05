AAB Wealth puts down roots in Northern Ireland with key hire

AAB Wealth said the move comes with the appointment of chartered financial planner Alastair Moore, following the recent merger of AAB Group with FPM, an all-Ireland independent accountancy and business advisory firm. He previously worked for AAB Wealth for five years in Aberdeen before leaving to relocate home to Northern Ireland.

It comes after AAB Group in May announced a merger with FPM, with the latter boasting more than 120 staff across Belfast, Dublin, Dungannon, Mallusk and Newry.

The deal was seen as another major step forward for the Scottish firm, making it a group with revenues of more than £50 million and 550-plus staff, with chief executive Graeme Allan saying at the time that it was “hugely excited” about the tie-up.

Mr Moore has now said: “Growing the AAB Wealth business across Northern Ireland is an incredibly exciting opportunity, and I can’t wait to introduce our service to clients here, partnering with them to plan and achieve their unique personal and financial goals.”

Andrew Dines, director and chartered financial planner at AAB Wealth, said: “We are well-established in Scotland and look forward to developing our client base across Northern Ireland with Alastair back on board.”

Paddy Harty, private client partner at FPM, said: “We are thrilled to welcome Alastair in-house… [He] will be an invaluable asset to both our clients and local business-owners, entrepreneurs and professionals in Northern Ireland, who have experienced a boost in personal wealth, estimated at £11 billion, as a direct result of personal savings during the pandemic.”