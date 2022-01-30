Aberdein Considine flexes mortgage muscle with senior Edinburgh-based hire
Legal firm Aberdein Considine has bolstered its financial services team with the appointment of a senior mortgage specialist.
As head of mortgage operations Darren Polson will be based at the firm’s Edinburgh flagship office in Multrees Walk and be responsible for all day-to-day mortgage operations as well as the firm’s independent mortgage advisers across 19 offices.
He brings almost 20 years’ experience in financial services, and has joined the firm from Mortgage Advice Bureau where he was head of training and performance in Scotland.
Greig Brown, mortgage director at Aberdein Considine, said: “Darren has a proven track record in the mortgage industry and it’s great to be able to attract someone of his calibre.
“We’re always looking to improve the service we provide and Darren’s experience and knowledge of the mortgage market will ensure that our clients continue to receive the support they need, when they need it.”
The firm’s mortgage broking business has grown significantly over the last few years.