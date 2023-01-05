Accountancy firm Azets promotes SME specialist to partner in Scotland
UK top ten accountancy firm Azets, which has eight offices across Scotland, has named a new partner in its accounts and business advisory services (ABAS) team.
Xanthe Tremain, who joined the organisation 18 months ago, will work alongside existing ABAS partners on the development and growth of the team – which oversees the technology-led delivery of all compliance services such as year-end accounts, VAT returns, management accounts and business advice – in Scotland.
The executive is described by Azets as a specialist in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and owner-managed businesses, and credited with bringing extensive experience to the role having advised many firms during a 20-year career working in London and the South East and across Scotland. “She is widely recognised as an expert in the increasingly complex field of compliance, business planning and strategic financial management,” the accountancy firm also said.
Ms Tremain stated: “During my career, I have focused on helping SMEs, owner-managers, and entrepreneurs tackle increasingly onerous compliance regulations and by providing strategic financial and business advice. Azets has exciting growth ambitions in Scotland, and I look forward to working with the ABAS team as we expand our business.”
Nicola Campbell, partner and head of ABAS in Glasgow, also commented: “Xanthe quickly established herself as a key member of our [ABAS] team in Glasgow and her promotion is recognition of her hard work and the quality of the financial advice she has provided to our SME client base.” Regional managing partner Greig McKnight said Ms Tremain’s promotion “is testament to the contribution she has made, and a reflection of how Azets supports and encourages the development of our existing talent”.