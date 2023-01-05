Xanthe Tremain, who joined the organisation 18 months ago, will work alongside existing ABAS partners on the development and growth of the team – which oversees the technology-led delivery of all compliance services such as year-end accounts, VAT returns, management accounts and business advice – in Scotland.

The executive is described by Azets as a specialist in small and medium-sized enterprises (SMEs) and owner-managed businesses, and credited with bringing extensive experience to the role having advised many firms during a 20-year career working in London and the South East and across Scotland. “She is widely recognised as an expert in the increasingly complex field of compliance, business planning and strategic financial management,” the accountancy firm also said.

Ms Tremain stated: “During my career, I have focused on helping SMEs, owner-managers, and entrepreneurs tackle increasingly onerous compliance regulations and by providing strategic financial and business advice. Azets has exciting growth ambitions in Scotland, and I look forward to working with the ABAS team as we expand our business.”

From left: Nicola Campbell, Xanthe Tremain, and Greig McKnight at Azets' Glasgow office. Picture: Ashley Coombes.