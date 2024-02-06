Accountancy firm MHA flags further Scottish deals after agreeing second merger north of the Border

All four partners - (L to R) Lachlan Fernie, Euan Fernie, Iain Binnie and Paul Marshall - will remain, becoming partners at MHA.

Accountancy heavyweight MHA has sealed its second merger in Scotland and flagged further expansion north of the Border after agreeing a tie-up with Edinburgh-based Geoghegans.

Bosses at MHA, a member firm of Baker Tilly International, said the latest deal would enhance the services provided to existing clients, while expanding its offering across the UK in line with its growth strategy. Geoghegans provides a full complement of accountancy services for clients in the capital and across Scotland, including accounts, compliance and advisory, audit and assurance and corporate finance.

MHA agreed a similar deal with Aberdeen accountancy firm Meston Reid & Co in October 2023. The Edinburgh tie-up is the fourth deal MHA has completed in the past year following mergers with two firms in Wales.

Geoghegans’ office at St Colme Street, Edinburgh has now been rebranded under the MHA banner. All four partners - Euan Fernie, Iain Binnie, Lachlan Fernie and Paul Marshall - will remain and become partners at MHA.

Rakesh Shaunak, managing partner and chairman of MHA, said: “This further expansion is hugely significant for MHA. We highlighted after the Meston Reid & Co merger that we would be looking to expand further in Scotland and this has been achieved. Geoghegans is an excellent merger for us as it enables a move into the thriving Edinburgh market and further into Scotland with a firm which aligns well with our values and commitment to customer service.

“We are retaining all staff in the Edinburgh office, while expanding opportunities for staff development and recruitment. We would not rule out further growth into Scotland.”

Fernie, senior partner, added: “Partnering with MHA - a larger and ambitious firm - means we can expand our offering to clients through the vast network of specialists that will become available. Servicing our valued clients well has always been our top priority and this ethos is more than matched by MHA whose principles are hugely aligned.”