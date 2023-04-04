The firm says the new base on George Street comes as its Edinburgh team, now 80-strong, celebrates its fifth year of supporting clients in the Scottish capital, having started out with five staff. AAB added that the new office – which spans 9,500 square feet and has tech-enabled meeting rooms, social areas, quiet spaces and break-out areas – can accommodate more team members, including those from AAB Wealth, AAB People and AAB Consulting, that will amount to 110 by the end of the year. AAB was previously based at 1 Lochrin Square in the city’s Fountainbridge.

Lyn Calder, managing partner Edinburgh, commented: “Our new state-of-the-art office truly reflects the growth we have experienced since we launched AAB in Edinburgh… The new space will allow us to host clients, as well as providing our teams with fantastic spaces for collaborative working.”

The firm also said the AAB Edinburgh office, which serves an international client base, has generated £6 million revenue in the last year, with growth anticipated to exceed 25 per cent over the next 12 months. AAB Group currently employs more than 750 people in offices in Scotland, England, Ireland and internationally, and turns over about £50m altogether.

From left: Alan Campbell, partner at AAB; Paula Fraser, business unit head – private client; Lyn Calder, managing partner Edinburgh; Mark Bell, partner at AAB Consulting; and Andy Shaw, Partner at AAB. Picture: Peter Devlin.