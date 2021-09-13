Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Tax and accountancy specialists at Douglas Home & Co believe their next wave of growth will be in the capital as both businesses and key employees re-asses their position in the wake of lockdown.

The firm aims to turn adversity into opportunity and is launching its new Edinburgh office - which was also paused by the pandemic – to help other determined businesses to bounce back from Covid-19.

The three Edinburgh focused directors with Scottish Chartered Accountants, Douglas Home & Co L-R Alan Drummond, Sheryl Macaulay, Darren Thomson - Managing Director

MD Darren Thomson said: “We’re doubling down on our belief that Edinburgh is the platform to our continued growth.

“In fact, we believe that is even more likely now, because we are seeing the unintended consequences of the pandemic with so many key figures across multiple industries rethinking their career priorities.

“Some are choosing to retire early, while others are pursuing career changes they probably wouldn’t have contemplated before Covid-19. Either way it puts the emphasis on succession planning, with smart businesses determined to have contingencies in place. That is where we come in

“We have seen a rise in businesses re-assessing their internal structures and financial positions. That comes after 18 months of tightening their belts and also embracing new working practices. Our team are on hand to advise businesses who are changing direction.”

Headquartered in Kelso, it now has four offices in the Scottish Borders, another in East Lothian and two in the north of England.

With 470 of its 3100 clients already in Edinburgh and Lothians, the target for the £4m-a-year firm is to add 100 more significant capital-based clients within five years.

Growth also saw the ambitious firm attract more corporate clients, on top if its loyal rural and agricultural customer base, driving the decision to expand into Edinburgh, the engine room of the Scottish economy.

Mr Thomson added: “Long before the pandemic we realised that Edinburgh was crucial to our future plans.

“Everything we see and hear now tells us that businesses are craving the personal level of service that we are known for. Having a very accessible presence in Edinburgh is a crucial next step for us.”

