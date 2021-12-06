Acquisition aiming to help people affordably stay warm in their homes

Warmworks Scotland LLP, which was set up in 2015 as a joint venture between Energy Saving Trust, Changeworks and Everwarm and delivered the Scottish Government’s fuel poverty scheme Warmer Homes Scotland, has announced the acquisition of Connected Response.

The three partners say they are investing in Connected Response as part of Warmworks’ ongoing commitment to supporting a just transition to net zero, and widening access to innovative technologies for homes that are in or at risk of fuel poverty.

Connected Response boss Kenny Cameron says that joining the Warmworks team should help it support many more households. Picture: Roddy Scott.

Formed in 2018, Connected Response is focused on helping electric heating households across the UK who have found it difficult to heat their home effectively or affordably throughout the day – and the acquisition is billed as helping it to harness the “significant” potential for its product and its business to grow and diversify, increasing the number of homes that can be helped with its technology.

Ross Armstrong, Warmworks Scotland MD, said: “This acquisition represents an excellent opportunity for Warmworks to strengthen the support we can provide to households in or at risk of fuel poverty with innovative heating solutions, offering more control over how their homes are heated, and creating important potential savings on their fuel usage and energy bills.

“The goals of Warmworks and Connected Response go hand in hand: namely, to support people at risk of fuel poverty to keep their homes warm and to save money on their energy bills.

Connected Response boss Kenny Cameron said: "It's an exciting time to become part of Warmworks. Our technology has evolved over many years, with the main focus being on social housing.

“We will soon begin our first major project to support owner-occupiers and private renters, and are confident that joining the Warmworks team will help us extend these benefits to many more of these households.

“Our objective remains the same – to enable households with existing electric storage heating and hot water systems to enjoy a better heating experience, and completely eliminate the need for expensive supplementary heating at the most carbon-intensive times".

