AirHop Edinburgh takes flight: Exciting upgrades and new attractions await

Jump In Edinburgh is thrilled to announce its new identity as AirHop Adventure and Trampoline Park Edinburgh following significant investment into the park.

This marks a new era for the park, with the introduction of exciting new attractions that are set to enrich the leisure experience for visitors to Edinburgh

The highlight of the revamped park is Europe’s first 360 Spiral Slide, offering an adrenaline pumping experience like no other. Guests can also slide and fly on the giant launch slide, like those found in water parks, dropping in headfirst before being launched into the air and landing safely in a huge airbag. These AirSlides are the first and only ones in Edinburgh.

Visitors can look forward to experiencing a whole new level of fun with the air-tracked Airena multi-sports pitch, designed to cater for sports enthusiasts of all ages – perfect for everything from football to gymnastics!

Finally, trampolining meets video games with the Augmented Reality Trampolines. Adding a touch of modern technology to the AirHop experience, focus whilst you bounce and, if you’re really good, get to the top of our leaderboard.

AirHop Edinburgh prides itself on being Edinburgh’s highest rated trampoline park, and this rebranding and the brand new attractions represent a significant upgrade in the area’s leisure offering.

"We are thrilled to announce the rebranding of Jump In Edinburgh to AirHop.” Said Brian Campbell, Park Manager at AirHop Edinburgh. “This transformation shows our commitment to providing unparalleled excitement and innovative experiences for our guests. With our new identity as AirHop, we look forward to helping visitors soar to new heights and create unforgettable memories with us."

For more information and to stay updated on the latest news and events, visit the website.