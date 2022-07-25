Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Aldi in Portobello will be showing its customers its fresh new look as it reopens its doors on Thursday,

The store has been closed since the 21st and along with its new look comes more jobs for the local community.

In a statement, the company writes that: “the new-look store offers increased space, dedicated to fresh Scottish meat and fish, as well as popular Lacura health and beauty products, award winning Scottish craft beers, wines and spirits, famous Mamia babycare products, and a new and improved Food to Go section.”

Aldi Store Manager Brad Stevenson added: “The store is looking fantastic, and we can’t wait to welcome our loyal customers back so they can see it for themselves.

"We’re committed to making sure that the shopping experience each customer enjoys in our stores is on a par with the products and services they’re used to.”