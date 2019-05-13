All 84 flats at plush new Edinburgh development to get electric car charger

EVERY home on a major new Capital housing complex will get an electric car charger in a national first.

All 84 flats by CALA Homes’ on the Crescent at Donaldson’s will have the service built into the underground parking.

Plush apartments at the Haymarket project range from £950,000 to an eye-watering £1,925,000 in a UNESCO World Heritage Site.

Falkirk-based CALA’s sales and marketing director Philip Hogg said: “The entire project is centred on providing buyers with something truly aspirational, yet at the same time, entirely practical.

“This extends to the underground parking – which is extensive with a purpose of minimising any vehicle visibility, creating a secluded retreat in the heart of the city.

“It is highly likely that the vast majority of our owners and future owners at The Crescent will be requiring EV charging within the next few years – so we’re delighted to be able to offer them such comprehensive provision.

“It also greatly reduces the barriers to entry that prevent many people taking up ownership of these much more environmentally-friendly cars.”

Set within 18 acres of grounds on the former deaf school site, the estate boasts the largest new shared garden to be created in Edinburgh.

Electric car manufacturer Tesla drove two of its top sellers into the grounds last month to test the facilities.

Owners at The Crescent will have access to an EO Genius charging unit, fully connected to the mains, with a dummy unit in place until the final set up is made.

The development is the largest ever in Scotland to get a comprehensive electric vehicle infrastructure.

A major excavation project made underground parking possible - with around 36,000m3 of earth dug out and trucked to restore a former quarry in Ratho.

Designed by acclaimed architect Richard Murphy OBE, The Crescent was influenced by the New Town’s famous Georgian crescents.

The arc of 84 glass-fronted apartments have been built behind the gothic A-listed Donaldson’s building which dates back to 1851.

It was designed by renowned architect William Henry Playfair, whose other landmark buildings in Edinburgh include the Scottish National Gallery on The Mound.

Cala Homes and Evans Property Group last year secured a £21m joint funding package from Barclays to help deliver The ­Crescent.

Leading Scottish electric vehicle charge point installers, Jorro, will be carrying out the work for CALA.

Jorro’s MD, David Pickles, said: “It is brilliant for a developer to have the foresight to include this level of EV provision in its plans.

“The great thing about The Crescent is that the chargers are there, in place and ready to go. All buyers need to do is add the relevant plug unit.”