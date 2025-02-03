An exciting new brew for Edinburgh shoppers: Iron Brew Beer Cooler hits Scotmid shelves

Scotland’s love affair with its national soft drink takes an exciting twist with the launch of Fierce Beer’s revolutionary Iron Brew Beer Cooler, which landed exclusively in all Edinburgh Scotmid stores on January 29.

This innovative brew marries the iconic taste of a beloved Scottish soft drink with the bold craftsmanship of one of Scotland’s most celebrated breweries, promising a refreshing and nostalgic experience for beer lovers everywhere.

The Iron Brew Beer Cooler emerged as a standout winner in Scotmid’s Scottish Favourites competition, a prestigious platform celebrating local ingenuity and excellence.

Competing against 31 other top-tier Scottish suppliers, the beer captured the hearts of Scotmid’s Taste Panel, earning it a coveted spot in the retailer’s exclusive lineup.F

Pictured: Scotmid’s Steve Addison with Fierce Beer’s Richard McLelland

ierce Beer, a modern brewery based in Aberdeen, has reimagined a beloved beverage with their signature flair. Founded in 2016 by passionate homebrewers inspired by West Coast USA’s flavour-packed beers, Fierce Beer has grown into a powerhouse of innovation, with multiple awards under its belt, including the coveted Scottish Brewery of the Year title in 2021.

Richard McLelland, Sales Consultant at Fierce Beer, expressed his enthusiasm for the launch: “Working with Scotmid is an incredible opportunity for us. They’re champions of local Scottish producers, and it’s exciting to have our Iron Brew Beer Cooler exclusively available in their stores. This brew is one of our most unique and exciting creations to date, and we’re thrilled to bring it to Scotmid’s customers. It’s a true celebration of Scotland’s ingenuity and vibrant flavours.”

Scotmid has long been a cornerstone of Scottish communities, championing local businesses and bringing exceptional regional products to its customers.

Steven Addison, Local Sourcing Manager at Scotmid, highlighted the importance of this collaboration:

“We’re delighted to welcome Fierce Beer’s Iron Brew Beer Cooler to our shelves. The imagination and innovation behind the product perfectly reflect the spirit of our Scottish Favourites competition. Supporting local businesses is central to Scotmid’s ethos, and we’re proud to offer this exclusive product to our customers. This collaboration is a toast to Scottish creativity and innovation.

"Whether you’re a craft beer enthusiast, a lover of iconic Scottish flavours, or simply curious about this groundbreaking concoction, one thing is certain: this is a Scottish favourite you won’t want to miss.”

Scotmid’s continued commitment to supporting local suppliers aligns perfectly with Fierce Beer’s mission of crafting outstanding beer with a distinct Scottish identity. Together, they’re bringing an exclusive and innovative product to market that is sure to delight customers and beer enthusiasts alike.

The Fierce Iron Brew Beer Cooler will be accompanied by four additional Fierce products: Fierce Cerveza Mexican Lager with Lime, Fierce IPA, Fierce Hard Iced Tea with Lemon , and Fierce Hard Lemonade with Raspberry.