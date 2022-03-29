Andrew Smith, Chief for Next at AND Digital, is aiming to expand further.

The launch follows the success of the company’s first Edinburgh Club, Club Sommerville, launched in March 2020, and Club Almeida, launched in Glasgow last June.

Ranked as the UK’s sixth best tech hub, and having attracted £74 million in tech investment according to recent figures, Edinburgh’s new club will open in May bringing tech roles for analysts, developers and designers across all levels.

AND Digital has seen impressive growth since its inception eight years ago. Since 2014, it has grown to 1,300 ANDis (the collective name it gives to its people), and now operates across 19 locations in the UK and Netherlands.

Andrew Smith, Chief for Next at AND Digital said: “Given the growth we’re continuing to see in Scotland’s digital economy, it’s no surprise that AND Digital has seen great success from its first two major investments in the nation.

“With its entrepreneurial reputation and thriving tech community, Edinburgh remains an ideal destination for AND’s expansion. We strongly believe the city will continue to provide exceptional tech talent, which we will grow within our collaborative Club environment, to solve our clients’ tech challenges.

“Our intent is to build on the fantastic work of our existing Clubs, and provide our Scottish customer base with the support it needs to achieve digital acceleration – whether that’s supporting in the building of innovative products for themselves or supporting them in developing their own tech capabilities.”

AND Digital has been able to scale significantly due to its unique service model of Guide, Build and Equip. Created by founder Paramjit Uppal, its organisational structure is based on a network of autonomous clubs, thereby offering small company responsiveness and big company clout - all in a rapidly repeatable formula which has powered remarkable organic growth.

Each Club is made up of teams of 80-100 which creates a perfect tight-knit community from which to nurture digital talent and provide outstanding client service, keeping costs low and focus high.

AND Digital’s second Edinburgh Club is the next step in a plan to have five Clubs in Scotland with over 500 Scottish ANDis by 2025.

