Anderson Strathern 'cautiously optimistic' for 2023 after record year for investment deals

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm’s corporate investment team, led by Euan Tripp, advises a range of investors including private equity funds, institutional investors, angel syndicates, family offices and high net worth individuals as well as universities and investment arms of large corporate organisations. During 2022, the team has been involved in 25 corporate investment deals with an aggregate value well in excess of £20 million. Those deals include an investment of £2.75m in financial technology - fintech - company Aveni by Par Equity and Tricapital, alongside Scottish Enterprise.

Tripp, partner at Anderson Strathern, said “Despite the uncertainty and disruption during 2022, it has been a very positive year for investment deal activity at Anderson Strathern. Over the past year we have acted for a growing number of institutional and private investors, as well as investee companies and universities, which continue to scale up academic ideas into spin-off companies. We continue to see technology and renewable energy companies attract substantial investments, which is encouraging in the face of macro-economic uncertainty.”

Max Scharbert, a senior director in Anderson Strathern’s corporate investment team, added: “We are cautiously optimistic for 2023 - existing investee companies are likely to require further funding rounds, and exciting new ideas will always attract capital. In our current financial climate, young companies are likely to face greater challenges in attracting funding and will need strong business cases to persuade more cautious investors. But overall, Scotland remains a very attractive option for investors looking to diversify their portfolios.”