Anderson Strathern's new chairman sets out vision for law firm amid 'challenging' times

Fraser Geddes has relinquished his position as head of the firm’s dispute resolution operation to become its full-time chairman from the start of April, taking over the role from Bruce Farquhar. Geddes said he wants the firm, which can trace its roots back to the 1600s and last year generated revenues of £28.5 million, to be “the biggest and best version of itself”, under his stewardship. He also stressed that Anderson Strathern has “absolutely no desire” to join up with any UK or international practices and will remain an independent Scottish law firm.

Geddes, who has been with the firm just for over 12 years, said: “I see the firm continuing to grow its income from south of the Border and overseas - as well as within Scotland - in a legal marketplace that is more focused on offering value for money than at any other time in my career. The public and private sectors and corporate clients are all fighting ongoing inflationary pressures.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

He hinted that the firm, which is soon to relocate its main base in Edinburgh to premises within Capital Square in the city’s Exchange District, is set to report further strong results from its corporate investment business. “The economy remains challenging,” he added, “but I don’t expect the current recessionary clouds to linger as long as many people have feared.”

The firm had shifted strongly towards a remote-working culture, even before the pandemic forced the move on many businesses. Geddes said the practice, which has 51 partners, had maintained “our levels of business, performance and team spirit” during periods of lockdown.

He added: “We were among the first law firms to completely embrace remote/agile working, which meant when the pandemic hit, we were able to cope with the strains which proved so hard for other firms and companies. Taking two floors in Capital Square is a visible statement of our commitment in that regard. There is space for around 75 per cent of our staff at any one time.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad