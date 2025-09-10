Apache Capital brings convenience to its top-rated Edinburgh multifamily scheme The McEwan

Apache Capital has signed two retailers at The McEwan, its 476-unit rental neighbourhood in Edinburgh’s historic Fountainbridge district. The first is Scot Mid Co-Operative, which recently opened, and an independent speciality food-led convenience store, which opens later this year.

The community, developed in joint venture with Build to Rent operator Moda Living as part of Apache’s multifamily portfolio, completed last month and has already been rated the top rental neighbourhood in the city by BTR review site Homeviews.

The completed development offers 15,000 sq ft of best-in-class amenities, including a 24/7 gym and fitness centre, private dining room, co-working spaces, cinema room, and rooftop terraces with sweeping views of Edinburgh Castle – all included as part of the monthly rent.

Located in the heart of the capital, The McEwan is conveniently located within walking distance of Haymarket station, the city centre and several major universities, offering excellent connectivity for residents studying or working in Edinburgh. The development was also the first building in Europe to achieve the highest, 3-star Fitwel rating, demonstrating the JV’s commitment to maximising the health and wellbeing of its residents and the wider Edinburgh community.

The residents' lounge at Apache Capital's The McEwan BTR scheme in Edinburgh

The neighbourhood was the first development in Scotland to be brought forward by Moda, Apache Capital and its investors Harrison Street and NFU Mutual. Robertson Construction Central East has recently completed the final phase of the remaining 139 high-quality rental homes bringing the total number of units at The McEwan to 524.

Jamie Snary, Executive Director Asset Management and Operations at Apache Capital said: “The McEwan is another exemplar BTR asset forming part of our prime regional portfolio. Alongside welcoming our new residents we have also secured the first commercial occupiers including two convenience-led retailers which have now opened and have contributed to the placemaking of the neighbourhood, offering residents and locals a choice of local and international produce on their doorstep.”

Leanne Reid, General Manager at The McEwan, said: “Our focus at The McEwan has always been to provide an unparalleled living experience in Edinburgh and the addition of these new stores supports this with added choice and convenience for our residents and local people. We welcome the new additions to the neighbourhoods and look forward to working with the towards the shared goal of maintaining a thriving city centre community.”