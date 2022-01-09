Applications sought by prestigious Arkwright Engineering Scholarship

The Arkwright Engineering Scholarship is looking to find the next generation of engineering talent, with S4 students in Scotland eligible to apply, and applications closing on Friday, January 14.

The fully sponsored scholarship – part of children’s education charity The Smallpeice Trust – aims to provide young people from all backgrounds with the chance to “experience the exciting world of engineering”.

The fully sponsored scholarship aims to enable young people from all backgrounds to 'experience the exciting world of engineering' (file image). Picture: Christopher Furlong/Getty Images.

It is open to students across the UK, and offers a two-year fully funded programme of practical experience across a range of sectors, from marine to civil and aerospace engineering. Participating students get to work alongside and learn from real-life industry experts such as CrowdStrike, McLaren Racing and the RAF, experiencing what it takes to be a pioneering engineer.

Benefits include a £600 financial bonus to fund technical or curriculum-based projects as well as the purchase of equipment and additional courses, and practical guidance with technical projects plus further study and career pathways.

Additionally, the scholarship offers a nationally recognised certification to enhance university and apprenticeship applications, plus a £400 donation to schools of successful applicants. For more information visit www.arkwright.org.uk.

