Are we seeing double? Two brand new 16-seater adapted buses arrive at the HcL community transport depot

Cllr Conn Executive Councillor for Environment & Sustainability and Lorna Cunningham from the council's Public Transport team joined HcL team on Monday, March 24 to celebrate the arrival of the two new 16 seater/22 capacity EVM Cityline buses that will expand our growing fleet. Thank you to EVM UK & IRL for delivering the buses to us in February.

Both buses will support our two community bus services. One will be used on our 69-bus route in Edinburgh and the other our 2A bus route in West Lothian.

Community Bus West Lothian role:

“To provide community bus services within areas where none or little commercial services are not viable for disabled, ill, disadvantaged and the general public to improve quality of life.”

Cllr Conn and HcL CEO Kelvin Cochrane

We have been delivering a local bus service in West Lothian Broxburn area between August 2023 and August 2024 - 37,590 passengers travelled with HcL with 33,300 trips using concessionary travel passes.

This service links the public and the people with mobility challenges from residential areas with key services on main streets including shops and health and personal care outlets. It also supports users to connect to existing public transport services in these areas for forward travel.

The service operates on a unique hail and ride basis in residential areas where there are no formal bus stops. Passengers can signal to the driver to stop at any point in these areas and the driver will stop as soon as it is safe to do so. Fares are £2.00 for adults and £1.00 for children with concessionary bus pass holders able to travel for free.

All the vehicles used on the 2A and 2B routes are fully accessible and are specially adapted to carry combinations of wheelchair users and other passengers safely and comfortably.

Lorna Cunningham from the Council's Public Transport team Cllr Conn Executive Councillor for Environment & Sustainability, Kelvin Cochrane CEO HcL, Gary Toner Assistant Manager West Lothian Services HcL. Welcomed by HcL team Left to right

Executive councillor for the environment & sustainability, Tom Conn said: “Investment that benefits the local public transport network is always welcome news. We know the 2a/2b HCL service is popular with residents of Uphall and Broxburn, providing a key transport link for local residents looking to access shops, health care and other local amenities from their residential areas. The new vehicle will help provide further confidence in the reliability of the service and will hopefully see further use of the service moving forward.”

Our CEO and West Lothian Assistant Operations Manager are delighted to welcome both Lorna and Cllr Conn along on board.

Kelvin Cochrane, chief executive HcL, said on behalf of HcL: "I would like to thank West Lothian Council for their invaluable support in helping to establish the community bus services in Broxburn and Uphall. Your commitment and dedication have made a meaningful difference, providing residents with improved accessibility and greater convenience. The positive impact these services will have on the community, enhancing connectivity, promoting local businesses, and supporting those without transport cannot be overstated."