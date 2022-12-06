Asda looking to add 300 convenience stores and 10,000 jobs over next four years

Proposals for the new smaller convenience outlets form part of the firm’s growth strategy under the ownership of the billionaire Issa brothers and private equity backer TDR Capital, who took over the supermarket giant early last year. Bosses said the plan would see the company open 300 more convenience shops by 2026, focusing on areas where there are currently no Asda stores nearby. The chain currently has about 75 supermarkets in Scotland.

Asda said it plans to open Asda Express shops next year in Wiltshire, Essex and Surrey as part of the initial rollout. The branches will stock around 3,000 products including a range of fresh, chilled and ambient groceries. Customers will also be able to buy a range of hot and cold “food for now” options from Asda and partner brands including Leon.

The plan for 300 new openings does not include the 132 petrol forecourts and convenience stores Asda is acquiring from the Co-op for around £600 million. This deal is currently being reviewed by the UK's competition regulator.

Mohsin Issa, Asda’s co-owner said: “A key part of our growth strategy is to provide customers with more opportunities to shop at Asda closer to where they live or work. With more than three quarters of the UK population visiting a convenience store in the last 12 months, the potential for growth in this market is significant.”