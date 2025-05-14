Aspire achieves Royal Warrant: one of the UK’s highest business honours

Aspire Technology Solutions, one of the UK’s leading providers of managed IT, cyber security and modern workplace solutions, has been awarded a Royal Warrant in recognition of its services to the Royal Household.

The Royal Warrant is a rare and prestigious mark of excellence, granted to companies that have regularly supplied goods or services to the Royal Household over a period of several years and have consistently delivered to the highest standard. Very few technology companies in the UK have received this level of recognition, highlighting its significance within the sector.

Aspire enhanced its presence in Scotland through the 2024 acquisition of Glasgow-based Cloud Cover IT, further cementing its UK-wide growth strategy. It is now one of just 16 companies headquartered in the North East to hold a Royal Warrant. Fellow Warrant holder Barbour, one of Britain’s most iconic brands, is also a long-standing Aspire customer.

Chris Fraser, CEO of Aspire Technology Solutions, said:

Chris Fraser, CEO and Steve Laverick, Technical Director at Aspire - pictured at the company’s North East HQ. Aspire expanded into Scotland with its 2024 acquisition of Glasgow-based Cloud Cover IT.

“Being awarded a Royal Warrant by His Majesty is a very proud moment for Aspire. It marks a significant point in our journey and speaks to the standards we’ve maintained as we’ve grown. As organisations embrace modern, cloud-first infrastructure and face growing cyber security demands, we remain focused on shaping what future-ready technology looks like. This recognition reinforces the trust our customers place in us and reflects the innovation and ambition that continue to drive us forward.”

The award follows a period of sustained expansion for Aspire. In the last 18 months, the company has completed strategic acquisitions in both Glasgow and Leeds, with Cloud Cover IT and CloudCoco Limited respectively, strengthening its national footprint and technical capabilities. Backed by private equity partner LDC, Aspire continues to invest in its managed service, cloud and cyber security portfolio to support customers nationwide.

Steve Laverick, Technical Director at Aspire and Warrant Grantee, added:

“Delivering secure, high-performance technology solutions takes deep expertise and a relentless focus on quality. The Royal Warrant is a powerful validation of the standards our teams uphold every day. It’s an honour and privilege to receive the Royal Warrant after personally working with The Royal Household for over 20 years, and equally, it’s a real milestone for everyone at Aspire as it reflects the trust our customers place in us to deliver consistently at the highest level. I’d like to thank the entire team for their dedication and hard work. This recognition belongs to them.”

Founded in 2006, Aspire supports over 2000 organisations across the UK with enterprise-grade technology services spanning managed IT, cyber security, modern workplace, cloud, connectivity and unified communications. The company is known for its technical expertise, customer focus and ability to innovate at pace.