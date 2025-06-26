Aspire and CSS Assure form strategic partnership to support UK organisations under growing cyber pressure

Aspire, one of the UK’s leading providers of managed IT, cyber security, and modern workplace solutions, has announced a strategic partnership with CSS Assure, a trusted provider of compliance, data protection, and cyber advisory services.

The announcement comes amid a sharp rise in high-impact cyber incidents across the UK, with recent attacks affecting everything from supply chains to customer data. As threats grow more sophisticated and public scrutiny intensifies, organisations are under pressure not only to defend against attacks but to demonstrate how they respond, recover and remain accountable.

Aspire and CSS Assure will work together to provide integrated, end-to-end support to organisations looking to strengthen their cyber resilience. The partnership brings together Aspire’s award-winning managed security service, powered by a 24/7/365 Security Operations Centre, with CSS Assure’s specialist expertise in compliance frameworks, breach response, and regulated environments, including healthcare, finance, legal, and critical infrastructure.

The announcement reflects Aspire’s ongoing expansion in Glasgow and the wider Scottish market. The company established its city centre office to support a growing base of customers in Scotland and continues to invest in local services and partnerships.

Backed by private equity investor LDC, the company has expanded its UK presence over the past 18 months through acquisitions in Scotland, including Glasgow, and Yorkshire. It now supports more than 2,000 organisations across the UK, with continued investment in its services to meet growing demand from both public and private sectors.

Adam Veitch, Head of Product and Commercial at Aspire, said:

“This partnership builds on the strength of our cyber security services and reflects the broader challenges our customers are dealing with. By working with CSS Assure, we’re enhancing the support we offer around risk and compliance at a time when organisations are being tested on every front, technically, operationally and reputationally.”

Charlotte Riley, Director at CSS Assure, said:

“Today’s cyber incidents are complex, and the stakes are high. Organisations need trusted partners who can help them act quickly, minimise disruption, and stay compliant. By working alongside Aspire, we’re making that support more connected, more accessible, and more effective, especially for regulated and high-risk sectors.”

To support businesses navigating these pressures, Aspire will host the Aspire Cyber Summits this autumn across Newcastle, Leeds and Glasgow, in collaboration with key partners including CSS Assure. The events will explore how organisations can strengthen their ability to respond to incidents, recover quickly and meet rising expectations from regulators and stakeholders. Speakers will include Tony Sales, widely known as Britain’s greatest former fraudster, who will share first-hand insight into the methods used by cyber criminals and the common weaknesses they exploit. The summits form part of the wider partnership’s commitment to helping organisations manage growing cyber risk with greater confidence and control.