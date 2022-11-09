ATS expands with hiring of Operations Manager Matthew Smith
Fife-based specialist flooring contractor Advanced Traditional Screeding (ATS) has bolstered its senior management team with the appointment of Matthew Smith as Operations Manager.
With 12 years of industrial concrete flooring experience, Matthew’s arrival is part of ongoing expansion for the firm.
Matthew joins from Technic Concrete Floors Ltd, where he was in charge of the Wigan-based company’s Scottish operation since 2016.
He also spent four years in the Middle East, during which time he was involved in a number of projects across the GCC and Asia, including the construction of rides on the IMG World of Adventure Theme Park in Dubai and a large cold store facility in Riyadh, KSA.
Most Popular
A board member of The Concrete Society Scotland Region, his primary focus will be on ensuring the successful roll out of Energyscreed, the recently launched ground-breaking full floorzone division of the business.
“I have known ATS’ Managing Director Jason Lister for a number of years and have tracked the company’s rapid progression under his guidance,” said Matthew.
“I am delighted to join the business and be part of the Energyscreed roll-out. This is an exciting period for the company and I’m really looking forward to being part of the ATS team, who are all working towards a common goal.
“Jason has built a fantastic team here with a wealth of industry knowledge and experience and that was a big draw for me. It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.
“There is a lot of positivity surrounding the business which is great. What the company has done with Energyscreed is really going to expand industry boundaries. There are ambitious plans ahead and I’m excited at the prospect of helping ATS make even more of a significant impact in the sector, both in Scotland and further afield.”
Matthew’s arrival comes after the recent appointment of David Crosby as Sales Director, and Jason Lister said: “Matt is well respected in the industry and I’m delighted to welcome him to the team at ATS. He is another important piece of the jigsaw we are putting together here and his experience will help further develop the business as we move forward with our plans.”