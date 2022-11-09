With 12 years of industrial concrete flooring experience, Matthew’s arrival is part of ongoing expansion for the firm.

Matthew joins from Technic Concrete Floors Ltd, where he was in charge of the Wigan-based company’s Scottish operation since 2016.

He also spent four years in the Middle East, during which time he was involved in a number of projects across the GCC and Asia, including the construction of rides on the IMG World of Adventure Theme Park in Dubai and a large cold store facility in Riyadh, KSA.

A board member of The Concrete Society Scotland Region, his primary focus will be on ensuring the successful roll out of Energyscreed, the recently launched ground-breaking full floorzone division of the business.

“I have known ATS’ Managing Director Jason Lister for a number of years and have tracked the company’s rapid progression under his guidance,” said Matthew.

“I am delighted to join the business and be part of the Energyscreed roll-out. This is an exciting period for the company and I’m really looking forward to being part of the ATS team, who are all working towards a common goal.

“Jason has built a fantastic team here with a wealth of industry knowledge and experience and that was a big draw for me. It was an opportunity I couldn’t turn down.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“There is a lot of positivity surrounding the business which is great. What the company has done with Energyscreed is really going to expand industry boundaries. There are ambitious plans ahead and I’m excited at the prospect of helping ATS make even more of a significant impact in the sector, both in Scotland and further afield.”