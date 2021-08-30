Audiology firm House of Hearing making noise with £1m investment

The audiology and aural care firm said the moves – including the launch of a private ENT (ear, nose and throat) service in Scotland’s largest city – have helped it boost its ranks, recently hiring four more clinicians, with two more anticipated to join in the coming weeks.

It said House of Hearing in Glasgow will also be the first private clinic in Scotland solely dedicated to providing specialist ENT, audiology and aural care services, in partnership with local ENT consultants Clyde Consulting Rooms.

This expansion has led to the creation of six jobs across a variety of roles since the start of the year, including a position for an ENT aural nurse practitioner. The firm has also moved its Edinburgh premises to Melville Crescent.

The firm has relocated in Edinburgh, after 50 years at its previous site, to Melville Crescent. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

Melanie Jackson, clinical lead and head of nursing at House of Hearing, said: “Following this period of investment, House of Hearing is focused on further supporting growth with the expansion of our team across our practices in Edinburgh and Glasgow.

“We know from our own research that people believe hearing is vital for having a happy and healthy life. However, most people don’t ever remember having had it checked. Given this, we want to keep driving home the message that while many people will experience some form of hearing loss throughout their lives, for most people, this doesn’t have to affect their quality of life.”

The research, which surveyed 209 people in Scotland on July 26 and 27, examined how important hearing was for a happy and healthy life. More than 70 per cent of respondents gave it a score of at least eight out of ten, but two thirds don’t remember having their hearing checked.

The firm's senior audiologist Stuart Lyness. Picture: Ian Georgeson.

House of Hearing was founded in 1969, and says it is the only ENT nurse-led wax removal team in Scotland. It has six clinics across Scotland and the North-east of England – in Galashiels, Morpeth, Perth, and St Andrews as well as Edinburgh and Glasgow.

