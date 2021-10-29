The Corbie Inn at Corbiehall awarded ten, £50 vouchers in a free draw.

The lucky winners were picked out of a hat by Ellie Van Der Hoek, the new Bo’ness Fair Queen on Thursday night, assisted by her brother Koen.

The pub is run by Gail and Giles Fairholm and family – backed by an enthusiastic staff team.

Gail said: “As we reached our 10th birthday, we wanted to thank our lovely customers for their amazing support.

“Each of the ten winners gets £50 to spend on food and drinks in the pub. I hope they enjoy their prizes”

The Corbie Inn was officially opened on October 28, 2011.

Over the years it has notched up several accolades from the Best Bar None awards and groups such as CAMRA (the Campaign for Real Ale).

Gail said: “Initially, the Corbie was just one lounge bar in a building that’s over 100 years old. We’ve grown substantially since then. We added a beer garden in 2013, a restaurant area, and second bar, opened in 2015.

“Throughout our time here we’ve wanted to help the wider community – and have done sponsorships and hosted fundraising events to support people in the Bo’ness area. We’ve also hosted community and social events, which have been well received.”

During lockdown, the pub launched its “Corbie Out” service, delivering drinks and food to residents in the local area.

In summer, supported by the charity Sustrans,it installed bike racks to make the site more appealing to cyclists exploring the John Muir Way and the national cycle route.

Gail said: “It’s been quite a journey for everyone here.

“We’ve had the support of some brilliant people and great customers. “

Madelene Hunt, who chairs Bo’ness Community Council, paid tribute.She said: “The Corbie Inn has attracted people into the centre of Bo’ness and provided a warm welcome for locals and visitors. Its support for local charities has been particularly impressive.”

The prize draw winners were: Jaknjok Brown, Rebecca Brown, Cathie Burton, Lyn Clarkson, Glenis Dryburgh, Graham Healer, Lesleyanne Laura Hutchens, Ailsa Miller, Stacey Christie Roberts and Hazel Templeton.

