Watch more of our videos on Shots!

and live on Freeview channel 276 Visit Shots! now

Award-winning Midlothian restaurant The Coronation in Gorebridge is up for sale, with the owners retiring after 18 years in charge of the popular venue.

The property is listed for sale at a freehold guide price of £595,000, and includes a beer garden and car park, with a well-presented kitchen and service areas. The listing on the Rightbiz website says the Coronation has "impressive turnover levels" and is "one of the best and most popular restaurants in Midlothian" with 70 covers.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The property listing for the restaurant in the growing Midlothian town adds: "The Coronation enjoys a highly prominent trading location close to the heart of the village on Hunterfield Road.

Stock photo of staff from the Coronation restaurant in Gorebridge with their Food Awards Scotland regional certificate and national award in 2018.

"The business has been in our clients’ hands for the last 18 years, during which time our client has established the Coronation as an award winning and popular family restaurant. The business is primarily run under management, with our clients mainly taking a supervisory role.

"New owners will be inheriting a very successful family restaurant but also a highly honed blueprint for running a quality eating establishment. The business and property are offered for sale in walk-in condition for new owners."