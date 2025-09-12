Award winning 'UK Careers Fair' returns to Edinburgh

On October 16, the UK Careers Fair will be hosting the much anticipated Edinburgh Careers Fair. This free event is aimed at job seekers from all backgrounds and industries.

The multi award winning UK Careers Fair is the UK’s number one platform for face to face recruitment. In over 80 locations, it is a place where anyone who is looking for a job or thinking about a change of career, can attend totally free of charge, in order to connect and network with companies who are recruiting staff.

This is your chance to talk with an abundance of employers in person and to discover new opportunities in various industries, represented by numerous sectors.

With hundreds of job vacancies being showcased by both national and local employers, it promises to be a highly productive and successful day for both recruiters and potential candidates. Therefore, it is advisable to arrive as early as you can, so as to maximise your potential and to have sufficient time to connect with as many companies as possible.

The events are open to anyone and everyone aged 18 and over who are seeking a new job or change of career.

The venue is The Assembly Rooms and tickets for the event are available to download from the website www.ukcareersfair.com but this is not always essential, as even without a ticket you may still gain entry at some events, by simply turning up!

