BAE Systems to take on more than 300 Scottish trainees as part of bumper UK intake

The group said the bumper intake represented a 43 per cent increase on this year’s early careers intake and reinforced its commitment to “invest in the next generation”. The majority of roles will be based in the north of England, with opportunities also available across the south of England, Scotland and Wales.

Tania Gandamihardja, group director of human resources at BAE Systems, said: “Faced with economic challenges not seen in a generation, it’s essential for businesses like ours to invest in the next generation to equip young people with the skills they need to achieve their full potential and support social mobility. Providing high-quality early careers programmes gives young people a route into long-term employment and helps recruit the talent we need to deliver on vital national defence and security programmes, such as the Tempest next-generation combat aircraft and Dreadnought nuclear submarines.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

In Scotland, the planned intake for the year ahead comprises 239 apprentices, 30 undergraduates and 43 graduates - making 312 roles. The group’s major presence is shipbuilding on the Clyde with aerospace operations at Hillend in Fife and Prestwick, Ayrshire.

BAE Systems said it invested some £100 million in education, skills and early careers activities in the UK annually and currently has almost 4,300 apprentices and graduates in training across its operations, equivalent to more than 10 per cent of its 35,000-strong UK workforce. Around 95 per cent of apprentice trainees complete their apprenticeship with BAE and go on to secure full-time employment with the company.

Hazel McGarth, first year project management apprentice in BAE Systems’ naval ships business, said: “My apprenticeship is the perfect blend of hands-on work experience and academic study. I have a real pride and purpose being part of the team which floated HMS Glasgow on to the River Clyde this year. It’s built my confidence so much and helped me become more financially independent.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

The closing date for apprentice applications is February 28.