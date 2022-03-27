Baillie Gifford rolls out eco app for hundreds of staff as part of net zero goal

The investment firm will trial the Pawprint For Business app before rolling it out to some 1,600 staff worldwide

The funds firm will trial the Pawprint For Business app before rolling it out to some 1,600 staff worldwide, giving them the tools to measure, understand and reduce their carbon footprints at home, at work and beyond.

Launched last year, the Pawprint employee engagement platform is currently used by 35 UK businesses and organisations including Abrdn, Royal London and Tesco Bank.

Lynn Dewar, client director at Baillie Gifford, said: “As part of our journey to net zero we are doing what we can to lower our carbon footprint and live in a more sustainable way.

“The fun and interactive app will empower colleagues to reduce their own emissions while helping to understand the impact our business has on the environment. The team at Pawprint is innovative and forward looking, and an ideal long-term partner for us.”

