Bank of Scotland outage: users experiencing issues with Bank of Scotland's mobile and online banking

Users are experiencing issues with Bank of Scotland’s mobile and online banking this morning.

By Anna Bryan
Thursday, 18th November 2021, 9:51 am

The website Downdetector.com has seen a significant uptick in reports from users.

As of 8.02am, 173 people have reported issues with Bank of Scotland’s online and mobile banking.

NatWest-owned Royal Bank of Scotland, which has its headquarters in Edinburgh, has not yet explained why users are experiencing issues with its online banking. Picture: Ian Georgeson

Users flooded Twitter with complaints about their banking difficulties. Many have said that they are unable to log-in to their account or access money, while several others have said the app is mistakenly showing their account as N/A.

The problem seems to have started this morning. At 6.32am, the website showed zero reports of issues, however, 15 minutes later, users began to report problems.

Bank of Scotland has issued a service status, which states: “We know some customers are having issues with Internet and/or Mobile Banking. We're sorry for this. We're working to get it back to normal soon”.

Lloyds and Halifax’s have also been experiencing issues with their online banking services this morning.

