Barratt Developments to create more than 2,300 homes across Scotland in 2022

The group, which encompasses the Barratt Homes and David Wilson Homes brands, is launching 14 new sites north of the Border this year.

As part of its new-build programme, the firm will also continue to increase its investment in land after acquiring and securing planning permission for new homes at seven new sites in the past six months.

Barratt said it was looking to recruit more apprentices, graduates and ex-armed forces personnel than ever to create some 50 additional jobs in Scotland to add to its 6,500-strong team, which includes both employees and contractors. The firm predominantly employs local sub-contractors and tradesmen.

The 14 new developments span the length and breadth of Scotland and include Craigtoun, St Andrews, Mains Loan in Dundee and Newton Farm and Jackton Hall in South Lanarkshire.

Douglas McLeod, regional managing director for Barratt Developments in Scotland, said: “Every day on our sites across Scotland our experienced, skilled team are hard at work answering a demand for high quality, energy efficient, sustainable housing.

“With new housing follows plenty of new jobs and we are proud to recruit from and around the communities in which we are building. We know we are supporting local economies across Scotland by spending on local services and goods.

“As a business, the development of our talent is very close to our hearts. We are proud to say that many of our leaders responsible for managing and delivering multi-million pound housing developments started out as apprentices.

“Overall, we’re looking forward to a busy new financial year, boosted by a swift return to pre-Covid levels of productivity and growth,” he added.

In addition to its core brand, the group will continue to focus on developing the David Wilson Homes business in Scotland, with further expansion planned into the “north region” at Countesswells, Findrassie and Elgin.