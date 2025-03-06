Bathgate apprentices drive careers forward with Aldi Scotland’s ‘Warehouse to Wheels’ apprenticeship

Aldi Scotland highlights apprenticeship successes during Scottish Apprenticeship Week 2025

Aldi Scotland is celebrating Scottish Apprenticeship Week by shining a light on its ‘Warehouse to Wheels’ apprenticeship programme, which helps warehouse colleagues take the next step in their careers by training as HGV drivers.

Kicking off in June 2024, the 13 month programme is based at Aldi’s Bathgate Regional Distribution Centre and offers existing warehouse colleagues the opportunity to gain their HGV licence while earning a competitive salary. By July 2025, successful apprentices will be fully qualified Aldi drivers, delivering stock to stores across Scotland as part of the supermarket’s growing logistics network.

The programme is designed to support career progression within Aldi while addressing the UK-wide shortage of HGV drivers. Through structured training, apprentices gain essential skills and qualifications, with Aldi covering all training costs and offering ongoing support throughout the programme.

Josue Daly (34) is one of the latest recruits to the programme. Previously working in customer service and driving roles, Josue always had a passion for driving but struggled to find a stable position that allowed him to pursue it as a career. Upon learning about Aldi’s Warehouse to Wheels programme, he secured a position in the warehouse and dedicated himself to excelling in his role, setting a high standard of performance for two years before applying for the apprenticeship.

Josue said: “I really enjoyed my time working in the Aldi warehouse and learnt a lot. However, when applications for Warehouse to Wheels opened, I jumped at the chance and I’m now on my way to becoming a qualified HGV driver. Aldi has given me an incredible opportunity, and I hope to stay on with the company after my apprenticeship.”

Beyond the career prospects, Josue highlights Aldi’s positive work culture: “You never feel like just a number at Aldi. There are so many opportunities to learn and grow, I’ve built great relationships with my colleagues, and the pay and benefits are really competitive.”

For Robert Moran (59), the apprenticeship is the latest step in his career with Aldi. He joined the company in 2018 in a cleaning position before applying to become a driver in 2024 through the apprenticeship scheme.

He said: “I’ve always been interested in driving as my dad was a lorry driver, so it’s something I grew up around. I knew about the Warehouse to Wheels programme and saw it as a great opportunity to move up within Aldi.

“I’ve thoroughly enjoyed being an apprentice again and with my HGV driving test scheduled for April 2025, I’m looking forward to what’s next. I’ve been with Aldi for seven years and have always found them to be a fair and supportive employer.”

Robert, who has worked in various industries throughout his career, says the transition into HGV driving is an exciting challenge. “At this stage in my life, I wanted to do something that keeps me active but also offers stability. HGV driving is a skill that will always be in demand, and Aldi has given me a chance to train for a job that will take me through to retirement.”

Sandy Mitchell, Regional Managing Director for Scotland, said: “Colleagues like Josue and Robert are the cornerstone of our business, and their hard work and dedication are the reason we’re able to provide our customers with the excellent and efficient service we’ve become known for.

“We’re incredibly proud of Josue and Robert and we hope their journeys inspire others to consider apprenticeships as a route into a successful and rewarding career, no matter your age or level of experience.

“Whether you’re just starting out in your career or looking for a change, our apprenticeships provide valuable skills, competitive pay, and real opportunities for career progression at one of Scotland’s leading supermarkets.”

Aldi is set to recruit over 500 new apprentices across the UK in 2025, with opportunities across stores, logistics, and distribution. These roles offer competitive salaries, industry-recognised qualifications, and clear paths for career progression.

Apprentices also benefit from Aldi’s market-leading benefits package, including shopping discounts, and access to ongoing training and development. Aldi is also one of the only UK supermarkets to offer paid breaks.

Those keen to learn more about Aldi’s apprenticeship opportunities can visit www.aldirecruitment.co.uk/early-careers/apprenticeships