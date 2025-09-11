Bayne's the Family Bakers launches mobile app

Iconic Scottish bakery introduces new digital platform to enhance customer experience and drive future growth

Bayne’s The Family Bakers is proud to announce the launch of its first-ever mobile app, marking a major milestone in the bakery’s 70th anniversary year. The app is a key part of Bayne’s continued innovation and long-term growth strategy, designed to make the customer experience even more convenient, across Scotland.

The app offers a range of convenient features for customers. The built-in shop finder makes it easy to locate the nearest shop, and a new digital loyalty scheme rewards customers with a free hot drink or treat after six purchases, as well as a special reward on their birthday. In addition, a referral feature allows both existing and new customers to enjoy a free drink or treat after their first order.

John Bayne, Joint Managing Director at Bayne’s The Family Baker, said: “Launching our mobile app is an exciting moment for Bayne’s. For 70 years we’ve built our reputation on quality, consistency and care - and this is about extending that same service into the digital space. It’s not about replacing the in-shop experience, it’s about making it easier for customers to enjoy what they already love.”

Bayne's staff outside the Bayne's Lochore shop

The app forms part of Bayne’s wider investment in digital transformation, with a focus on enhancing in-shop service, streamlining operations, and making the business more accessible to younger audiences and busy customers on the go.

Since taking on the role of Joint Managing Director in 2015, John Bayne has overseen significant modernisation across the business, including the launch of Bayne’s first drive-thru in 2021 and a series of high-footfall retail park openings in recent years.

John added: “Our customers are at the heart of everything we do. Whether it’s improving shop layouts, introducing new products, or now adding digital tools like this app, we’re always looking for ways to make the Bayne’s experience even better - without losing what makes us who we are.”

With over 70 shops across the country and further expansion underway, the introduction of a mobile app is the latest step in Bayne’s evolution - blending traditional values with modern convenience.

Bayne’s continues to grow its footprint across Scotland, with plans to open three to four new shops per year. This includes further investment in new formats and technology to support long-term resilience in a rapidly changing retail environment.

The Bayne’s app is available now for download on iOS and Android. To celebrate the launch, Bayne’s is offering a free Yum Yum to anyone who downloads the app in a Bayne’s shop on launch day, September 11, as a thank you for their support.