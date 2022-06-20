BDO lifts lid on Edinburgh office to suit future hybrid working model

The firm said it had invested in a major refurbishment of the City Point base on Haymarket Terrace to “better accommodate future hybrid working among its staff”

Bosses said ongoing investment in Scotland would support future growth of the 175-strong team north of the Border. The news comes on the back of the firm’s announcement of a new ten-year lease, committing to more than 8,000 square feet at 2 Atlantic Square, Glasgow, which the team is due to move into in August.

The 6,600 sq ft of office pace in Edinburgh has been designed with more areas to work collaboratively. The revamp also includes “state-of-the-art technology” to support hybrid meetings and multi-locational events.

Martin Gill, head of BDO in Scotland, said: “For us to be able to support the ambitious, growing businesses that we partner with as clients, we know we need a working environment and culture that attracts and retains the brightest, most ambitious talent.

“As such, we are committed to creating a more flexible and remote working model, which has seen BDO invest £10 million in technology and more than £8m to repurpose our UK office spaces.

“This is just one in a series of positive investment announcements in the Scottish market as we look to create jobs and support sustainable growth of our clients and our own business over the coming years,” he added.