Boardroom boost as Edinburgh brewer Innis & Gunn goes for growth

Fiona Kennie takes up the role of marketing director on the board and Wade McCann becomes operations director at the beer maker, which was established in 2003 and is headquartered in Edinburgh.

The pair will continue to hold their senior leadership positions within the business, alongside their board commitments.

McCann joined the firm in 2020 and, since then, his operations teams have grown Innis & Gunn’s Perth brewery volume by 100 per cent and delivered brand redesigns for two core beer portfolios.

Sign up to our daily newsletter The i newsletter cut through the noise Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Fiona Kennie joined brewer Innis & Gunn in early 2021 bringing more than 20 years of experience in the drinks industry.

Kennie joined the brewer in early 2021 bringing more than 20 years of experience in the drinks industry.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder and master brewer, said: “I am very pleased to start 2022 with such positive news for the Innis & Gunn business. Both Fiona and Wade have made a significant impact since joining Innis & Gunn and their appointment to the board will strengthen the business as we continue to progress with our ambitious growth plans.

“I believe this now represents a diverse board with a strong mix of relevant experience and accountability in which we can be confident of building future success.”

The firm has established a reputation for its whisky cask matured ales, with a loyal following among beer lovers at home and overseas. It also runs a number of taproom bars and has plans for a new brewery in Edinburgh.

Innis & Gunn recently secured listings for its newly launched zero per cent lager, said to have been brewed using an “innovative method which does not produce nor remove any alcohol”.

A message from the Editor: