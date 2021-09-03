Bo’ness community says farewell to popular couple who ran Maidenpark Post Office

Iffat Rahim has been the Postmistress since 1997, and her husband Fiaz ran the convenience store at Gilburn Place for 27 years.

Together, they took the Post Office on a few years later.

At one point the Post Office and shop were separate adjoining shops, but they undertook building work to create one large, modern, premises.

Retiral presentation to Maidenpark Postmistress Iffat Rahim and her husband Fiaz. They are pictured with Post Office Area Manager, Brian Mcnaughton,

Now the couple are looking forward to retirement.

Community-minded Iffat and Fiaz have been sponsors of the nearby Kinneil Bowling club.

Fiaz also sponsored Bo’ness United for many years and has become the club’s patron.

The couple previously ran another convenience store in Edinburgh - where they live - for 13 years before taking on their business in Bo’ness in 1994.

Mr Rahim said: “The community of Bo’ness is just so wonderful.

“They are like a family to us. We are sad to be going, but Iffat had a brain haemorrhage in February, and although she has made a great recovery, it is time to retire.

“We are thrilled that there is a new owner for the shop and Post Office. We have been overwhelmed by the cards, gifts and goodwill messages from our customers for our retirement. We have been stunned by the response.”The convenience store has been taken over by new owner, Asghar Akhtar - better known as Ali.

He became the new Postmaster this week. The staff members will continue in their roles.

Added Mr Rahim: “We have really enjoyed our time serving this community and we thank the Post Office for their support to quickly approve and train Ali as the new Postmaster. “

Brian McNaughton, Post Office area manager, paid tribute to the retiring couple.

He said: “The community will be very sad to see Iffat and Fiaz Rahim retire and they have given a heart-felt send off to couple who has served their customers so well for four decades.

“We thank them for the their hard-work and loyal service to the community over all these years. “We are delighted that Ali Akhtar is taking over the reins.”

