Booking open for popular annual business Expo

Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber of Commerce (MELCC) are once again hosting their annual Business Expo and hundreds of delegates are expected to attend.

Sign up to our daily newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with a Digital Subscription to Edinburgh News, you can get unlimited access to the website including our premium content, as well as benefiting from fewer ads, loyalty rewards and much more. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The date is Thursday, September 26 and the venue is the National Mining Museum, Lady Victoria Colliery, Newtongrange EH22 4QN.

Karen Ritchie, the Chamber CEO, said this provides the perfect opportunity for local firms to showcase their opportunities, products and services.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Stands are available at £175 excluding VAT for members and £225 excluding Vat for non-members but the exhibition is free to attend and is open to all businesses, regardless of location.

Speed networking at Midlothian and East Lothian Chamber

Ritchie added: “If you want to work with local businesses for procurement, recruitment, business services, such as legal, accountancy or even stationery supplies, then the Midlothian & East Lothian Business Expo provides you with the opportunity to grow your network.

“There will be around 40-plus businesses exhibiting and we expect hundreds of delegates on the day, allowing you to meet and build relationships face-to-face.”

The event is from 10am to 4pm to visitors and 9am to 5pm for exhibitors and, throughout the day, there will be a series of free business workshops to help support your business. One is on a quick way to expand your professional contacts and another features how to break deadlock in business negotiation.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Meanwhile, a joint Chamber lunch is on Wednesday, September 11 at the Mercure, Livingston EH54 6QB (noon to 2pm) when Gerry Forristal, a B2B buyer behaviour and value articulation consultant is the main speaker. He will talk about cracking the buyer code and unveiling the keys to true and lasting customer engagement.

The cost if £32.50 excluding VAT for members and £40.83 excluding VAT for non-members.

And booking is now open for a Chamber training session on emergency first aid to be held at Eskmills Business Park, Musselburgh, on Tuesday, November 26.

CONTACT Mia Gilchrist on 0131 603 5040