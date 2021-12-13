Borders-based accountancy firm Rennie Welch cheers host of appointments
Borders-based accountancy firm Rennie Welch LLP has boosted its workforce by seven across its offices in Scotland and the North-east of England.
The Kelso-headquartered firm added that the new recruits have joined as it enjoys a “significant growth spell” and new client wins as the UK economy emerges from the impact of Covid-19.
It also said it is known as an agricultural accounting and taxation specialist and, in recent years, has also built a client base in the retail, manufacturing, hotel, construction, catering and service industries.
Read More
The new colleagues include two team leaders: Anne Cerexhe, who works between the firm’s Kelso and Berwick offices, and tax specialist Marie Gilmour who is based in Melrose.
Joining them are senior accounts colleagues Anna Hutchison and Carina Tait, who will be based at Rennie Welch’s Berwick and Kelso offices respectively. The firm has also recruited payroll assistant Cheryl Storie and trainee accounts assistants James Crombie and Jamie Finnen, who are all based in Kelso.
In addition, the organisation has welcomed Ailie Herbert, who joins as receptionist in the Kelso office.
Rennie Welch explained that its current growth spell follows its 2019 merger with Berwick-based Optimus Accounting and subsequent move into larger premises in the town’s Ramparts Business Park. The Melrose office was opened in 2014.
Managing partner Gordon Chisholm cheered the appointments, adding: “While the early stages of the pandemic were a challenge, we are now seeing a real upturn in business, and significant economic growth. We want to ensure we have capacity to maximise the opportunities this offers to our clients.”