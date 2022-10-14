Borders-based telecoms equipment supplier on track with ambitious US expansion
Emtelle, the Borders-headquartered telecoms equipment manufacturer, said its plans to open a new US operation that is expected to create up to 200 jobs were on track as it made a series of managerial appointments.
Based in Hawick, and with manufacturing operations in the UK, Germany and Denmark, as well as sales offices internationally, Emtelle employs some 700 people worldwide. The firm said its preparations remained on track to open a new 300,000-square-foot facility in Fletcher, North Carolina. It has appointed Tommy Conner as managing director USA to lead its new North American operation.
Conner is described as a “hugely experienced executive” with more than 30 years’ experience in industrial distribution, engineering and manufacturing involving products including rubber, paper, plastic and now fibre. His arrival comes as Emtelle’s North American team continues to take shape.
Earlier this year, Scott Modha was appointed vice-president of sales for North America. Conner and Modha have been joined by Scot Bohaychyk who has been appointed solutions manager. Bohaychyk, from Akron, Ohio, will work alongside the new American sales team to identify the best products and services for US and Canadian customers.
Tony Rodgers, chief executive of Emtelle, said: “Emtelle is already a well-established name in the market in the US and Canada, having served customers both in North America and around the world with pre-connectorised, blown and overblown fibre cable and ducted network solutions for more than 40 years. By opening a new facility in Fletcher we aim to grow our position across all areas of the continent in the months and years ahead, significantly grow our business, and with it our brand.”