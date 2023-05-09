News you can trust since 1873
Brand guru who has worked with Virgin Money and RBS to chair new platform

A high-profile former chief brand officer of Virgin Money is to chair a leadership advice and mentoring platform.

By Scott Reid
Published 9th May 2023, 12:26 BST- 1 min read

Helen Page will join as chair of the board of Label Sessions, which has a mission to connect business leaders to “the best advice from the most interesting people”. Page serves on a portfolio of boards in the UK including Edinburgh-based Artisanal Spirits Company, owner of the Scotch Malt Whisky Society, which had its initial public offering (IPO) in 2021. She was previously chief brand officer of Virgin Money UK, having joined what was at the time Clydesdale and Yorkshire Bank Group, in December 2012.

She had previously spent eight years at RBS in a number of roles, including managing director for marketing and innovation. Page was also a brand and marketing leader at Argos and Abbey (now Santander).

Label Sessions is building a global roster of proven leaders from the worlds of business, design and technology. The platform connects those leaders to people who need advice, mentoring or ideas, through providing online 1:1 conversations, called “sessions”. With its team spread between Toronto and Edinburgh, Label Sessions is working with clients across the US, Canada, the UK and Europe.

Helen Page will join as chair of the board of Label Sessions.
Page said: “Label Sessions has a big mission and a lot of potential to grow into a company with huge impact. Everyone and every business needs advice, and the best advice comes from people who have walked the walk in leadership, not just read about best practice. I’m excited to formally take on this role.”

