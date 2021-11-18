Brewer Innis & Gunn shifts Edinburgh HQ and cheers Living Wage status

Achieving the accreditation from The Living Wage Foundation means that the beer-maker and bar operator voluntarily commits to paying all staff at a rate higher than the national minimum wage.

As part of Living Wage Week, the foundation announced that the current living wage of £9.50 per hour will increase to £9.90 per hour.

There are now just over 120 accredited living wage employers in the hospitality sector in Scotland.

As one of just over 120 accredited living wage employers in the hospitality sector in Scotland, Innis & Gunn will pay all staff at these rates as a minimum, including all staff at its four Brewery Taproom bars in Scotland.

Dougal Gunn Sharp, founder of Innis & Gunn, which was established in 2003 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, said: “Offering our staff the real living wage is another way for Innis & Gunn to reward our teams for their hard work and the skills they bring to our business, from brewing to bartending.

“The hospitality sector is often considered low-paying and the challenges facing the industry at present have been well documented, so ensuring we have strong staff retention is even more important.”

The firm’s headquarters have moved to new premises at Edinburgh’s Orchard Brae House. It has introduced a hybrid working policy applicable to all HQ-based staff, who will now be able to split their working week between the office and a remote location.

Sharp added: “The way we work has undoubtedly changed since 2020 and our new hybrid working policy offers our staff flexibility and balance and there has been positive uptake. Our HQ will move into our new brewery once built.”

