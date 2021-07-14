Brewgooder set to double sales growth after inking distribution deal

The firm said the tie-up will see its Tropical Pale Ale sold in more than 350 stores across the UK, while the brand has seen its online sales increase by more than 300 per cent during the pandemic. Furthermore, its full range of products has been made available on draught for the first time.

Also hitting the shelves of more than 200 Co-ops will be a series of rotational beers Brewgooder has made with breweries across the UK including Northern Monk and Magic Rock.

Brewgooder was launched by James Hughes and Alan Mahon in 2016, and it says every can or pint of its beer consumed helps provides clean drinking water to communities around the world.

The purpose-driven brand has unlocked in excess of 100 million litres of clean water in dozens of countries, and it recently began work on two major such projects in Malawi to support the country's fight against Covid-19.

Brewgooder has also now been recognised among the top 5 per cent of companies around the world for its community-based sustainability credentials by B Corporation (B Corp), joining global brands including Patagonia and Toms.

Mr Hughes said: “To be listed alongside brands that are leading global conversations on people and planet is something we are incredibly proud of. We aim to keep moving in the right direction and ensure we continue to widen our impact, live by our purpose, and make amazing beer.”

