Buccleuch sell car showroom on Edinburgh’s 'Motor Mile'

Buccleuch Property has successfully completed the sale of a high-profile car showroom investment at 22 Seafield Road East, Edinburgh, to Arnold Clark for £2.725 million, reflecting a net initial yield of 6.87%.

Originally acquired by Buccleuch in 2019, the 20,031 sq ft showroom sits on a 1.15-acre site and is let to Vertu Motors (Property) Limited until November 2033.The property occupies a strategic location within one of Scotland’s most established automotive destinations.

This purpose-built facility’s design and configuration make it well-suited for continued automotive use and the strength of the location provides potential for longer-term redevelopment.

Buccleuch Property were advised by Nick Armstrong and Alan Herriot of Ryden and Jack McLarty and Alastair Cowan of Addleshaw Goddard.