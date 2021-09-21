Let us know what you think and join the conversation at the bottom of this article.

Thrill-seekers paradise Raceland closed its doors more than three years ago and the site has lain empty since.

Now MKM Builders have been given the go ahead to open a yard which the firm says will bring 23 jobs to the area as well as providing local builders with supplies.

Raceland closed in 2018 (Pic: Aaron Howard Robertson)

The merchants had originally been granted planning permission to open at Gateside, in Haddington, in January last year despite nearly 40 objections.

But after the decision sparked a wave of protests from local residents the firm sold the land to a care home provider and began a fresh search for a new location.

Now they will move onto the former Raceland site, once home to indoor and outdoor karting and paintball experiences, at the Gladsmuir junction of the A1.

Raceland closed its doors in January 2018 and the land was taken on by Euro Garage Ltd.

Plans for a petrol station, McDonald’s drive-thru and coffee shop have been approved for the site as well.

However the company concedes that the site has been a target for fire-raisers and fly-tipping as it has lain unused.

A statement to East Lothian Council on behalf of Euro Garages said: “Unfortunately, despite the site being secured, the buildings have been subject to vandalism, with fires being raised within the main building. The site has also been subject to flying tip.

“While the main building has now been removed, the overall appearance of the site is derelict and unkempt.”

