Burness Paull becomes Scotland's first officially 'Menopause Friendly' workplace

To achieve such status, an employer must demonstrate that it has an understanding of how menopause can affect employees at work, has put in place the right support and resources to help, and is committed to the ongoing wellbeing of colleagues.

For independent commercial law firm Burness Paull, this includes a policy framework and a range of training, practical support and resources, including trained “menopause champions” throughout the firm.

'Looking at the Menopause Friendly Programme is something we’d encourage other employers to consider,' says Emma Smith of Burness Paull. Picture: contributed.

Deborah Garlick, director at Henpicked: Menopause in the Workplace, which advises businesses on implementing changes to help those experiencing menopause, said the law firm’s campaign “has broken new ground in best practice, brought to life with inspiration and passion”.

She added: “It’s a fully inclusive campaign, rightly involving everyone. In addition, they’ve shared their experience with other employers, which will help drive societal mindset change around the menopause.”

Emma Smith, inclusion and wellbeing manager at Burness Paull, said: “We are a firm where respect and inclusion is at the heart of everything we do, and are committed to promoting a workplace culture where everyone can succeed. Taking practical steps to help colleagues experiencing menopause is part of that, and looking at the Menopause Friendly Programme is something we’d encourage other employers to consider.”

Burness Paull has offices in Edinburgh, Glasgow and Aberdeen – and in August posted an annual income of about £72 million for the year to July 31 – up 19 per cent on the previous 12 months.

