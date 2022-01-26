Business advisor AnywhereWorks seeking trio of interns via Saltire Scholar Internship Programme

The Programme, facilitated by the Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation, is focused on offering Scottish university students in their penultimate year fully paid internship opportunities and the chance to gain “invaluable” experience in all areas of business. Current company partners who regularly host interns include GSK, Barclays, Network Rail and the National Trust for Scotland.

AnywhereWorks said the successful trio of candidates it signs up will work alongside a rapidly growing global team to support its core 2022 vision, helping develop business-to-business technologies to help businesses work anywhere to launching brands into growing markets.

From left: AnywhereWorks' Hannah Hatt, Fraser Wilson, Angela Fee, Jennifer Andreacchi, and Ben Graham. Picture: contributed.

Fraser Wilson of AnywhereWorks said: “Internships play a vital role in helping young professionals gain experience in the business world. We’re looking for talented individuals to join our team and help support our vision of a world in which you can work anywhere. It’s our hope that the experience they gain here will help the next generation of leaders build a bright future for Scottish and UK businesses.”

Gillian McGill, business engagement manager at the Entrepreneurial Scotland Foundation, also commented: “We’re very excited about this new partnership. AnywhereWorks is a dynamic organisation with a similar mission and values which align with ours.

"They’re passionate about providing transformative experiences to young people through our programme, which will help to shape their future careers. We look forward to providing them with entrepreneurial talent this summer.”

