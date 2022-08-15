Business in the Community names new Scotland director

Sign up to our Cost of living insights newsletter Sign up Thanks for signing up! Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

Macdonell joins the organisation, whose founding patron is the Prince of Wales, from the Scottish Council for Voluntary Organisations’ employability team and is entrepreneur-in residence at the University of Edinburgh Business School.

She supports and mentors small business owners, especially those run by women and social enterprises. Macdonell also sits on the board of Social Investment Scotland, the responsible finance provider, and the strategic board of Interface, the knowledge connection for business.

She was the chief executive of the Development Trusts Association Scotland (DTAS), the membership organisation for community-led businesses, and was previously head of economic development at the UK government’s Scotland Office.

Paul Buchanan, director of delivery and impact at Business in the Community, said: “Louisa’s experience and skills are exactly what we need to drive the responsible business agenda in Scotland.

“At a time when many communities are facing the uncertainty of the cost of living crisis, BITC’s work has never been more critical, and with Louisa’s leadership and experience, we will be able to support those communities in Scotland who need it most.”