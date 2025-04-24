Watch today’s top business stories in under two minutes.

Unilever says 6,000 jobs have already been cut in its major shake-up. The restructure, announced last year, will see 7,500 roles go in total. It aims to save £684 million. The company's also spinning off its ice cream arm. Ben & Jerry’s and Magnum will form The Magnum Ice Cream Company. It will operate independently from July, and list by year-end.