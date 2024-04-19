Cala Homes announces programme of community and business support in West Edinburgh
A range of community and business support initiatives for people living in West Edinburgh has been unveiled by Cala Homes as part of its Community Pledge programme.
Centring on their West Craigs development, the initiative features a bespoke package of activities designed to address the needs of the local area.
The West Craigs Community Pledge is the fourth to launch in the east of Scotland and follows the announcement of similar projects in Linlithgow, South Queensferry and Aberdour, with more in the pipeline.
However, it is the first Community Pledge to be launched in Scotland’s capital city, Edinburgh.
The West Craigs Community Pledge includes donations of essential items to the Corstorphine Christmas Support Project for 2024 and a donation of £6,000 to be made to Cramond & Barnton Community Council/City of Edinburgh Council to assist with a new entrance, link paths and visitor information at the nearby 80-acre Cammo Estate Nature Reserve.
The Pledge also includes tried and tested Cala initiatives such as Land to Life - an educational programme designed to bring the housebuilding industry to life for school pupils - and Stay Safe, Stay Away which aims to educate young children about the dangers of playing on building sites.
Cala’s Showhome of Support initiative also features in the Pledge, where local businesses are given a platform to promote their wares within the housebuilder’s showhomes at West Craigs.
A number of local businesses have been spotlighted in the development’s four-bedroom Barrie showhome, including Six Acres, Ritchie Collins Gallery, The Refillery, Edinburgh Skincare, The Botanical Candle Maker and Edinburgh Mercantile.
Claire McLoughlin, co-founder at Six Acres Home & Lifestyle, said: “We were delighted when we were approached by Cala to be part of their Showhome of Support at West Craigs.
“It’s a great local initiative and a wonderful way to introduce people moving into the area to Edinburgh’s wide range of local businesses.
“It also positions our brand within the exact market we want to be in front of. Now more than ever, smaller retailers need the support of the communities they operate in. To be endorsed by a homebuilder like Cala instils confidence in our brand and encourages people to explore their local high street.
“It’s been really hard for local businesses post-pandemic and we are so grateful for this opportunity.”
Kim Newbigging, Regional Sales Manager for Cala Homes (East) said: "We are proud to launch our West Craigs Community Pledge, which we're confident will bring real, positive benefit to people living in West Edinburgh.
“We are thrilled to be able to engage with community groups, schools and local businesses through this initiative.
“Collaborating with communities really makes a difference and it’s something we really value. We are excited to provide further updates on the fantastic programme of support we have planned for West Edinburgh."