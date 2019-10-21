Cala Homes hails a record summer of reservations

Cala pointed to a run of reservations at its flagship development The Crescent, in the grounds of the Edinburgh's Donaldson College. Picture: Contributed

The developer, which is currently selling homes in East Lothian, Midlothian and Edinburgh, achieved its record three-month period from July to September, posting an average selling price of close to £450,000.

This included a run of reservations at its flagship development The Crescent, in the grounds of the capital’s Donaldson College, with sales exceeding £20 million.

Cala also praised the success of its Waterfront Plaza development in Leith, which launched in July and became one of its fastest selling sites ever, with 16 homes sold in the first two weeks.

Castle Bay in Dunbar enjoyed strong sales in the quarter. Picture: Chris Humphreys

In Midlothian, the developer completed its final sale at Mayburn Park in Straiton, while recording "strong" sales at Castle Bay near Dunbar, East Lothian.

Sales and marketing director Philip Hogg said: “We’re delighted with the reception our developments have received and encourage buyers to act quickly if they are looking to secure a home this year or early into 2020.