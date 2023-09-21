News you can trust since 1873
Catering firm agrees exclusive partnership with Edinburgh's 'hidden gem' venue

Catering and events business Hickory has sealed an exclusive partnership with an Edinburgh venue described as one of the New Town’s hidden gems.
By Scott Reid
Published 21st Sep 2023, 12:29 BST
The building is owned by The Royal Company of Merchants of The City of Edinburgh and features a striking domed ceiling. Picture: Jack CurrieThe building is owned by The Royal Company of Merchants of The City of Edinburgh and features a striking domed ceiling. Picture: Jack Currie
The building is owned by The Royal Company of Merchants of The City of Edinburgh and features a striking domed ceiling. Picture: Jack Currie

The firm has been appointed sole caterer and venue manager of The Merchants’ Hall and said it would be supporting the venue in its “mission to promote local artisans and businesses”. The 19th century building is owned by The Royal Company of Merchants of The City of Edinburgh and over the years it has hosted an impressive array of guests, including Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II and Prince Philip, The Duke of Edinburgh. Seating up to 150 dinner guests, the venue provides a striking backdrop to weddings and receptions with its domed ceiling and Minstrels’ Gallery.

Hickory managing director Stephanie Stubbs said: “The Merchants’ Hall is one of Edinburgh’s true hidden gems offering a stunning and memorable venue for formal gatherings from corporate events to intimate weddings. Hickory is thrilled to have been appointed as the sole caterer and venue manager. We look forward to hosting our first client event in September and having a busy festive period ahead.”

Hickory secured its first contract outside of Scotland in August last year.

Gill Daniell, membership, events and communications manager for the Royal Company of Merchants, added: “We’re delighted to be partnering with Hickory as we evolve The Merchants’ Hall into a new era. With their exceptional quality of service and catering, their impressive investment in sustainability and their respect for tradition and history, they represent our vision and aims for the future of our historic venue.”

