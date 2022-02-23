Catering specialist Hickory expecting to serve up doubled turnover

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm says it is one of the largest independent businesses of its kind north of the Border, serving venues such as Dovecot Studios, and the Royal College of Physicians of Edinburgh, as well as Newhall Estate just outside the Scottish capital, and Neidpath Castle in Peebles.

Hickory, which also exclusively operates the new Cairns Farm Estate in the Pentland Hills and Eskmills Venue on the outskirts of the Scottish capital, expects total income to this year come in at around £4.5 million amid eased lockdown restrictions and consequent “significant” increase in demand.

The Edinburgh-headquartered firm says it has expanded its team to manage the return of events. Picture: Colin Hattersley.

It also pointed out that it has expanded its festival-style offering supporting large-scale events, including seasonal catering and styling for the Borders Book Festival, and bars for the Scottish Open Golf Tournament at The Renaissance Club and Fringe by the Sea in North Berwick.

The business has also announced a raft of senior appointments including Brian Canale being named as culinary director; Gillian Fraser as head of event planning and design; Eric Drought as head of operations; Andy McKenzie as logistics planning manager; Fiona Pengelly as meetings, incentives, conferences, and exhibitions sales manager: and Alison Sproull as executive assistant.

MD Stephanie Stubbs said the firm has assembled a “highly skilled and experienced” leadership team. She added: “We are now in a period of significant growth as corporate events return – for example our enquires have almost trebled since January.”

